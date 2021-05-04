Former Blues forward T.J. Oshie mourns passing of father, 'Coach Oshie'

Tim fought a battle with Alzheimer's, but did get to experience his son winning a Stanley Cup in person with the Capitals in 2018

WASHINGTON — Former St. Louis Blues fan-favorite forward and current Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is mourning the loss of his father, Tim, on Tuesday.

Oshie shared the news of "Coach Oshie's" passing on Twitter.

"It’s with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad 'Coach Oshie.' Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today. #RIPCoachOsh," Oshie wrote on Twitter.

Tim was well known in St. Louis, with T.J. playing the first seven years of his career as a member of the Blues.

It's with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad "Coach Oshie." Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today. #RIPCoachOsh pic.twitter.com/WSAgNNtTpO — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) May 4, 2021

Tim fought a battle with Alzheimer's, but did get to experience his son winning a Stanley Cup in person with the Capitals in 2018. It was a memory T.J. said he knew his dad wouldn't forget.

"He doesn't remember a lot of stuff these days. He remembers enough. I'll tell you what, though. He's here tonight. This one will stick with him forever. You can guarantee that," Oshie said about his dad on the ice after the Caps' win.