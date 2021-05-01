Postseason push | Here's where the Blues stand in the Stanley Cup Playoff hunt

Time is winding down for the Blues to clinch a spot in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here's a look at what they have to do to get in

ST. LOUIS — It's been an injury-plagued, up-and-down season for the St. Louis Blues, but they still have a shot to create some postseason magic. And if any team has proven they can do that recently, it's this bunch.

With the regular season winding down, the Blues are squarely in the hunt for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NHL's 2021 West Division. Here's how the race is shaping up with just a handful of games to go.

This story will be updated as the season progresses in the final month.

As of May 2, the Blues sit in the fourth and final playoff spot in the West with 53 points. They have seven games remaining on their regular season schedule.

The Arizona Coyotes sit in fifth place with 50 points, just three points behind the Blues. Arizona has just four games remaining on their current schedule.

The San Jose Sharks sit in sixth place in the West Division with 45 points. They have five games remaining on their current schedule.

(The Blues have more games remaining than their closest competition because of make up games with the Wild and Los Angeles Kings that were rescheduled for season's final week.)

The Las Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild have already clinched postseason berths out of the West Division.

There is no set start date for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs to begin, as the season has been extended to accommodate make up games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two rounds of the playoffs will be a divisional round, with the four playoff teams from the West playing each other. For example, if the Blues clinch the fourth spot, they'll play the No. 1 seed in the West in the first round, most likely Vegas or Colorado.

Around the rest of the NHL, as of May 2, Carolina, Florida, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Washington and the New York Islanders have clinched playoff spots.