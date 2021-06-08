Sports Plus Podcast: Cardinals concern, playoff odds and ends and Olympic hype builds

The Cardinals are in a tailspin and the injury bug keeps biting. So, what needs to happen? We dive in on this week's Sports Plus Podcast

ST. LOUIS — This week on the Sports Plus Podcast, Frank Cusumano and Ahmad Hicks join Corey Miller for some hearty Cardinals talk, playoff odds and ends and a look ahead to the Olympics.

(0:00) - The Cardinals had a 17-game stretch and weekend they'd like to forget after going 6-11 topped off by getting swept by the Reds in four games at home. We break down the panic level, what the team needs to do while they wait for guys to get healthy, if Scherzer is a legitimate option, what the rest of the division looks like and how Tyler O'Neill is becoming the player we had been teased he would be.

(7:40) - Playoff odds and ends and storylines we're following from around the NBA and NHL postseasons.

(12:00) - A look ahead to the Olympics and what we're excited for. USA Baseball, Gymnastics and Track and Field are highlighted.

(14:40) - A candid conversation with Ahmad Hicks and Gwen Berry. Berry is an Olympic hammer thrower from St. Louis and SIU who has become known for her athletic ability as well as her role as an activist.

