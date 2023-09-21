STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley has been ranked the best in America

The high school finished in the top 35% of high schools nationally.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley High School has been rated among the best in the country, according to the 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report.

Out of 17,680 high schools nationally, STEAM Academy ranked No. 6,216. In Missouri , the school ranked 84 out of 718 high schools, placing the school in the top 12% of high schools in the state.

Steam Academy is one of the four high schools in the Ferguson-Florissant school district.

"Being recognized as one of the top high schools in the country is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and staff, " said Superintendent Dr. Joseph Davis. “We are extremely proud of the commitment to excellence that is demonstrated every day. This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to provide a rigorous and innovative education that prepares our students for success in college and beyond. We will continue to strive for excellence and provide our students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

The Advanced Placement participation rate at STEAM Academy is 84%.

The publication determines the score using six category:

College Readiness Graduation Rate Underserved Student Performance State Assessment Performance State assessment proficiency College Curriculum Breadth

The total minority enrollment is 85%, and 99% of students are economically disadvantaged.