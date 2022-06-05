1 person dead after crash in St. Louis

Police have not released the victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after a crash Friday morning in the 4000 block of Union Boulevard in St. Louis, St. Louis police said.

A black SUV was seen crashed into a tree at the scene of the crash. Police were still on the scene at 7 a.m. The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to police.

The person's identity and the circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Accident Reconstruction team was handling the crash investigation.