1 person dead after crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after a crash Friday morning in the 4000 block of Union Boulevard in St. Louis, St. Louis police said.
A black SUV was seen crashed into a tree at the scene of the crash. Police were still on the scene at 7 a.m. The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to police.
The person's identity and the circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Accident Reconstruction team was handling the crash investigation.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.