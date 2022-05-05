Person hit, killed on eastbound I-44 in Sullivan

Traffic was backed up for nearly a mile.

SULLIVAN, Mo. — A person was hit and killed on a highway in Sullivan, Missouri, Thursday morning.

Interstate 44 was closed at mile marker 226 and traffic backed up on eastbound lanes for nearly a mile.

Traffic was being diverted to exit the highway at a ramp and immediately re-entering the highway at the on-ramp.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed before 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

Sullivan police and Franklin County deputies are helping with traffic control.