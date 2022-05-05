Person hit, killed on eastbound I-44 in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Mo. — A person was hit and killed on a highway in Sullivan, Missouri, Thursday morning.
Interstate 44 was closed at mile marker 226 and traffic backed up on eastbound lanes for nearly a mile.
Traffic was being diverted to exit the highway at a ramp and immediately re-entering the highway at the on-ramp.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed before 5:20 a.m. Thursday.
Sullivan police and Franklin County deputies are helping with traffic control.
Other details of this crash, including the identity of the victim and the circumstances of the situation, were not immediately available.