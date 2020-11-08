MoDOT to remove Pine Street bridge over I-64 this weekend

From Friday night to Monday morning, I-64 will be closed while crews remove the bridge

ST. LOUIS — If you are heading downtown this weekend, you may want to plan for the drive to take a bit longer.

Starting Friday night, the Missouri Department of Transportation will take down the Pine Street bridge over Interstate 64. Starting at 7:30 p.m., crews will begin closing all lanes of the interstate in both directions to begin work on the bridge.

While the highway is closed, drivers will need to take the following detours:

Eastbound drivers will exit at Jefferson, follow Jefferson north to Cass Avenue and take Cass Avenue to the Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to get to eastbound I-64 in Illinois.

Westbound drivers will cross the Mississippi River, take I-44 west to Jefferson, exit at Jefferson and take Jefferson to return to westbound I-64.