Why are roundabouts popping up across the St. Louis area?

Traffic circles are quietly popping up across the St. Louis area, but they come with a learning curve.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Welcome to the “roundabout revolution!” That’s what the Washington Post called this new era of traffic construction.

Due to their safety and efficiency, states like Missouri are building lots of circle or roundabout roadways in place of four-way stops and even traffic light intersections.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, roundabouts reduce accidents by 39% and serious crashes by up to 90%. In addition, they can cut down traffic jams by as much as 75%.

But traffic circles also come with a learning curve.

5 On Your Side viewer Jen Braswell said she avoids roundabouts in the St. Louis area even though she knows how to drive them properly because it’s too strange dealing with people who don’t.

Tips for navigating a traffic circle

So, let’s go back to school with some Roadways 101. These are great reminders about driving a roundabout from the Federal Highway Administration:

Remember to slow down, look around and be ready to yield.

Stay in your lane, and don’t turn right from the left lane or left from the right lane. If the circle has more than one lane, enter it in the lane you want to be in after exiting the roundabout.

If you’re still confused, do your homework. Practice navigating a roundabout slowly when it’s not going to be crowded.

5 On Your Side on demand