St. Clair County road closures cause detours

Those commuting southbound on I-55 and I-70 on Sept. 15-18 will be taking detours.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Highly trafficked lanes of Interstate 55 and Interstate 70 are closed this weekend due to construction, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said.

The southbound lanes closures of the roadway going over the B&O Railroad between State Route 203 and Exchange Avenue started on Friday at 9 p.m. and are scheduled to end on Monday at 5 a.m., IDOT said. There is reportedly a detour sending cars to Interstate 255 and Interstate 64.

Drivers can follow IDOT's X, formerly known as Twitter, page for the latest closure and traffic updates.

