Labor Day weekend travel increases flights nationwide

ST. LOUIS — Lots of people are using the Labor Day Weekend as their last chance for summer road trips and getaways. According to Triple AAA, 32% of Americans will travel this holiday weekend.

But even with more people traveling, there are still concerns about delays and cancellations.

“My flight got delayed quite a bit and I’d miss my connecting flight,” said passenger Kristen Callen at Lambert International Airport Sunday.

Travelers like Callen had to make new travel arrangements Sunday after her flight home was delayed.

“I’m like, just please make sure I’m not stuck in Charlotte overnight,” she said.

Callen told 5 On Your Side American Airlines was extremely helpful and accommodating in helping her reschedule that flight home. But people who fly through American Airlines could continue to see changes at Lambert.

According to 5 On Your Side's partners at the Business Journal, American announced this weekend it plans to cut 14.1% of its flights in and out of Lambert in December. The airline already announced it would cut about 29% of its flights in and out of Lambert in November.

“Just this whole trip, forward and back, I’ve had problems with flights,” Callen said.

Traveling families like the Taylor’s were looking at the upside of all the chaos: traveling as a family after years of the pandemic.

“It’s a big blessing," Svea Taylor said. "It’s nice that we’re finally getting back to a place where you can do that.”

Callen had her own reason to travel over the Labor Day weekend, making the delays worth it. After reuniting - and now dating - a former high school classmate for the first time in 24 years, she might be back in St. Louis for good after all.

“It’s been 24 years but we’ve been dating for about a year now," she said. "We’re gonna consolidate and I’ll probably move back here.”