Tornadoes are not just a 'spring thing' anymore; NWS officials say September is National Preparedness Month

On Dec. 10, 2021, tornadoes devastated Edwardsville, Illinois, and Defiance, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — September is National Preparedness Month, and at the National Weather Service, it's a good opportunity to remind people that tornadoes and severe weather are not just a “spring thing.”

National Weather Service officials say this year’s theme is "Take Control – 1, 2,3:"

1 - Assess your needs . That includes medication, cell phones, batteries and battery chargers.

- . That includes medication, cell phones, batteries and battery chargers. 2-Make a plan. This can include building a kit that contains extra medication and planning for pets and service animals.

This can include building a kit that contains extra medication and planning for pets and service animals. 3-Engage your support network. Reach out to family, friends and neighbors for support before, during and after a disaster.

Ben Herzog, National Weather Service science operations officer, said, “Actually in the winter, when we do see tornadoes, they tend to be on the stronger side. When we get into the spring and summer, we do get tornadoes, but they tend to be a little weaker, a lot of times. But in the winter, they can be stronger, much like we saw two years ago.”

In 2021, deadly December tornadoes struck east and west of St. Louis County, killing people in at the Amazon distribution facility in Edwardsville and near Defiance.

On Route F, west of Highway 94, is the property where Ollie Borgman, 84, was killed when a tornado destroyed the home she and her husband live in.

Right next door, Rich Vance’s home was also destroyed. Contacted recently, Vance said, “We were down in the basement.”

After two years of rebuilding, Vance is still telling the rest of that story. “I looked up the stairwell and told my wife, ‘There’s not a house up there, anymore, because I could see the sky.’”

He laughed, and said, “Then I knew we were in trouble.”

While there are signs at 94 & F that life has returned to normal, many of the homes damaged by the tornado have since been torn down. Vacant lots remain.

You will remember one home, in particular. An exterior wall was blown away, revealing a white Christmas tree, inside. The home is gone now; another vacant lot. But behind that property, another sign of renewal. That is where you can find another home which also sustained major damage in the tornado that struck on Dec. 10, 2021. But now, the home is fully restored and beautifully framed by the trees behind it.

At Borgmann’s property along Route F, the foundation and the steps are still visible. But if you don’t live around the area and pass by frequently, you’d never know it was somebody’s home.

Right next door, a stark contrast in recovery in black and white, and gray.