See photos of Tuesday's flooding across St. Louis

People around St. Louis sent in photos and videos of cars underwater, backyards and basements flooded and pools overflowing.

ST. LOUIS — Residents across the St. Louis area are left cleaning up after historic rainfall and flooding swept through early Tuesday.

Rainfall totals across the area ranged from 5 to 12 inches. Wentzville, O’Fallon, St. Paul and St. Peters saw rainfall totals closer to 12 inches while most areas in St. Louis County saw between 5 to 10 inches.

5 On Your Side viewers sent in what the historic rainfall looked like where they were. We saw cars underwater, backyards and basements flooded and pools overflowing.

See the gallery below for a look at what viewers saw in different parts of the St. Louis region.

Got a photo you'd like to share with 5 On Your Side?

