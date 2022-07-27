See photos of Tuesday's flooding across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Residents across the St. Louis area are left cleaning up after historic rainfall and flooding swept through early Tuesday.
Rainfall totals across the area ranged from 5 to 12 inches. Wentzville, O’Fallon, St. Paul and St. Peters saw rainfall totals closer to 12 inches while most areas in St. Louis County saw between 5 to 10 inches.
5 On Your Side viewers sent in what the historic rainfall looked like where they were. We saw cars underwater, backyards and basements flooded and pools overflowing.
See the gallery below for a look at what viewers saw in different parts of the St. Louis region.
Photos: Historic rainfall causes significant flooding across St. Louis area
