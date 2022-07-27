x
See photos of Tuesday's flooding across St. Louis

People around St. Louis sent in photos and videos of cars underwater, backyards and basements flooded and pools overflowing.

ST. LOUIS — Residents across the St. Louis area are left cleaning up after historic rainfall and flooding swept through early Tuesday.

Rainfall totals across the area ranged from 5 to 12 inches. Wentzville, O’Fallon, St. Paul and St. Peters saw rainfall totals closer to 12 inches while most areas in St. Louis County saw between 5 to 10 inches.

READ: Here are some of the rainfall totals across the St. Louis region

5 On Your Side viewers sent in what the historic rainfall looked like where they were. We saw cars underwater, backyards and basements flooded and pools overflowing.

See the gallery below for a look at what viewers saw in different parts of the St. Louis region.

Photos: Historic rainfall causes significant flooding across St. Louis area

Patricia Stallings
Hazelwood flooding

Got a photo you'd like to share with 5 On Your Side? Here's how to send it to us:

  1. Open the 5 On Your Side App
  2. In the bottom, right-hand corner click on the "Near Me" button
  3. Then in the upper left-hand corner click on the "Share With Us" button
  4. Follow the instructions and hit submit

Or you can simply text them to us. Our number is 314-425-5355. Be sure to include your name, location and a little bit about the photo or video. They might end up in the gallery above, or on TV.

By submitting media, you are giving 5 On Your Side and our content partners permission to share them on a variety of platforms.

   

