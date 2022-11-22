Rain possible this holiday weekend as our next system approaches

Things looked dry to start the week, but chances of rain are increasing heading into the weekend.

ST. LOUIS — As many of you have looked ahead to the forecast during the holiday weekend, it seemed more promising earlier in the week. That doesn't seem to be the case now as rain looks to impact us at some point during the week.

This next system will begin to take shape later this week in Texas and Oklahoma. This will be a very slow-moving system before it works its way north and closer to us.

At this point, I think the start of Saturday looks to be dry and fairly mild. But as the day progresses, rain chances will continue to increase, especially late afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will really spread into the region overnight Saturday into early Sunday. This is when the most widespread rain is to be expected.

At this point, after sunset Saturday and before sunrise Sunday looks to be the rainiest time in our area. Rain chances will diminish Sunday before we rebound in the mid-50s.