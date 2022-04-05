Rain and thunderstorms through Friday, then hot next week

Parts of the area could see up to two inches of rain before we see summer-like temperatures next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A storm system is moving out of the southwest portion of the United States and heading right for Missouri and Illinois. Rain and thunderstorms are expected through Friday.

Several rounds of rain, heavy at times, will be moving into the entire area overnight through Friday. About an inch or two of rain looks likely for most areas. We'll be missing some of the ingredients for severe weather, but we can't rule out a severe storm or two Thursday evening into early Friday morning. The main threat will be strong wind gusts over 50 mph.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

Saturday, temperatures will likely stay below normal, in the upper 60s and low 70s. Dry weather is expected Saturday with a mostly cloudy start, then clearing during the afternoon.

High pressure begins to build on Sunday, Mother's Day. High temperatures will be above average, around 80. The average high temperature this time of year is in the low to mid-70s. Dry weather is expected, although we can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm later in the day Sunday, especially north of I-70.

As soon as Monday, we will likely hit 90 degrees for the high temperature under a mostly sunny sky. That's about a week earlier than we normally see a 90-degree day.

Looks like we stay near 90 or in the low 90s for afternoon highs most of the week. It will also be mainly dry.