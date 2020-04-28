Storm Alert: Most of St. Louis Metro under severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

The main threat will be during the evening from about 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. across the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the St. Louis metro area that lasts until 11 p.m.

Temperatures have climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region this afternoon. We are still tracking a strong cold front that will sweep across Missouri and Illinois tonight. Thunderstorms will blossom ahead of the front heading into the evening with a few renegade showers or storms possible ahead of the main line.

The storms are expected to become organized into a line as it moves from northwest to southeast across the area. The ingredients appear to be coming together for at least a few of the storms to produce gusty winds and some hail and maybe a brief, isolated tornado or two.

The main threat will be during the evening from about 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. across the metro St. Louis area. The main threats will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and perhaps some hail. While an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the best chances seem to be farther to the north across northeast Missouri and west central Illinois.

Colder air will filter in behind the system providing a chilly, breezy and damp Wednesday. The week will end with a warming trend as temperatures climb into the 80s Saturday afternoon.