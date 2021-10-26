This dog park has food and drinks for pups and their people

Bar K officially opened its doors on Friday after being delayed for nearly a year

ST. LOUIS — Dog lovers, listen up!

Bar K, a dog and people-friendly restaurant and entertainment venue, has officially opened its doors in The Grove neighborhood.

The venue was originally expected to open at the end of 2020, but COVID-19 supply chain issues caused the project to be delayed, according to our partners at the St. Louis Business Journal.

The space includes an outdoor dog park, 10,000 square-foot indoor dog park, bar, restaurant, entertainment venue and event space. Bar K also features a dog daycare, live music, adoption events, splash pool and play structures, and dog-friendly yoga.

Bar K’s menu includes locally sourced food for people and dogs, the Business Journal reported. Kaldi’s Coffee, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., and 4 Hands Brewing Co. will be on-site to serve coffee, cocktails, draft beers and more.

In addition to everything Bar K has to offer, it also features artwork from local artists. According to Murals of St. Louis, The Grove is known as the city’s “mural row” and Bar K is keeping the tradition alive.

You can view some of the artwork in the gallery below.

Bar K is open from 2-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Guests can purchase a day pass for $10 for the first dog and $5 for each additional dog. An annual membership is $225 a year or $25 a month.

Bar K opened its first location in Kansas City back in 2018. In addition to the St. Louis space, Bar K also has plans for a location in Oklahoma.