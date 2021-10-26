Mini golf experience coming to City Foundry STL

"We can’t wait to bring Puttshack to St. Louis"

ST. LOUIS — If you’re a lover of mini golf and nightclub vibes, you’ll be excited about this news.

Puttshack, a tech-infused mini golf experience, announced it has signed a new lease at City Foundry STL.

Puttshack will occupy the two-story space at City Foundry that was originally planned for Punchbowl Social, which wasn’t able to move forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The space will open into a mezzanine that overlooks the first floor, which will include four custom-made, tech-driven mini golf courses. Each course is powered by Trackaball technology, which is integrated throughout the game experience, the release stated.

"From its incredible two-story interior design to the mezzanine overlooking its colorful and vibrant mini golf courses, Puttshack is yet another opportunity to be seen and to find something new in our space," Will Smith of City Foundry STL said in the release.

In addition to mini golf games, Puttshack also will serve up a globally inspired menu and full cocktail bar. There will be private and semi-private party spaces and a terrace off the first floor.

“The City Foundry’s innovation-driven, community-focused vision was an immediate draw and perfectly aligned with our own company values,” said Puttshack President Dave Diamond. “As the leader in tech-forward social entertainment, we can’t wait to bring Puttshack to St. Louis.”

Puttshack opened its first U.S. location in Atlanta back in April and has plans to open locations in Illinois, Miami, Boston, Houston and more.