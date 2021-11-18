Immersive Van Gogh experience extends stay in St. Louis, again

St. Louisans will now have until Jan. 30 to see the Beyond Van Gogh experience

ST. LOUIS — If you still haven't been able to see the Van Gogh experience in St. Louis, you're in luck!

Due to high demand, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be extending its stay in St. Louis for the second time.

The exhibition will now be featured at the Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria through Jan. 30. More than 100,000 people have seen the exhibition in St. Louis, according to organizers.

“We are thrilled that audiences in St. Louis have responded so positively to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” Justin Paquin, co-producer with Paquin Entertainment, said the first time it was extended. “We are excited that more Van Gogh fans will be able to see this exhibition.”

Beyond Van Gogh is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will also be open on holidays including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The exhibition will be closed on Mondays in January.

Four entry times will be available each hour. Ticket prices begin at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5-15. Children younger than 5 are free.

The immersive Van Gogh experience was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio. It features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes art lovers into a 3D world that “exhilarates the senses.”

The multimedia experience uses cutting-edge projection technology developed by some of the world’s greatest AV designers, organizers explained in a news release.

Using Van Gogh’s dreams, thoughts and words to drive the narrative of the experience, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that refocuses into flowers, cafes and landscapes. While moving through the experience, guests will see classics like “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

“Van Gogh’s art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail,” the release stated. “Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work.”

Beyond Van Gogh will be in St. Louis for a limited time before moving across North America.