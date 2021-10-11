St. Louis restaurant wins world's best burger

"Best burger in the Lou??? Naw. Best burger IN THE WORLD!"

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis food scene is getting national recognition this week!

The World Food Championships crowned their winners Tuesday evening in Dallas, and two St. Louis area restaurants took home top prizes.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In beat the competition to win the title of burger champion with a vegan take on its classic cowboy burger. Along with the title, Hi-Pointe owner Mike Johnson and executive chef Adam Pritchett also received a $7,500 check.

“Shout out to the burger man himself, Executive Chef Adam for elite qualification for the Hi-Pointe classic smash burger!!!! What an awesome night for Hi-Pointe!!!!!” Hi-Pointe said on Facebook.

Another St. Louis area chef also took home a top prize during the World Food Championships.

Chef Jack MacMurray won the title of world bacon champion. MacMurray is the head chef at Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters. His winning dish was a bacon wrapped and chocolate lined pork belly over a bacon chocolate chip pancake.

MacMurray also received a $7,500 check for the win.