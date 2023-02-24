Wine and live entertainment venue coming to City Foundry next month

The winery and live entertainment venue will feature concerts, food and wine experiences, private event spaces and dining options.

ST. LOUIS — If you’re a wine and music lover, you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy both at City Foundry STL next month.

City Winery is opening at City Foundry on Saturday, March 18. The winery and live entertainment venue will feature concerts, food and wine experiences, private event spaces and dining options.

Live performances will include big names in rock and jazz as well as local up-and-coming artists and comedians, according to a press release. Guests can dine during shows and pre-order wine to have a bottle waiting at their table when they arrive. The venue seats 225 guests.

“Opening City Winery in St. Louis is something that I have wanted to do since I started the brand in 2008,” Michael Dorf, City Winery founder, said in the release. “Having spent several years living in the city while I was in college it feels right to once again join this incredible community within the historic building of City Foundry STL.”

The menu at City Winery’s Barrel Room Restaurant & Wine Bar is “wine-inspired, globally-influenced and locally-sourced,” according to the release. The restaurant will only be open for dinner service, though guests can head to the tasting room before or after concerts for a flight of wines or the full bar.

If you need a venue for a big celebration, City Winery can host a private event for up to 400 people.

For a limited time, those who sign up for the winery’s newsletter will be entered to win a golden ticket – two tickets to all 2023 shows. The winner will be announced before the March 18 opening.