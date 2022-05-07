Kenny Chesney returning to St. Louis for May 7, 2022, concert at Busch Stadium

The country superstar will be coming to town on his Here And Now 2022 tour, and he says, "I can't wait"

ST. LOUIS — Kenny Chesney said he'd be back, and sure enough, he is coming back to St. Louis. The country superstar will perform at Busch Stadium on May 7, 2022, the second stop on his Here And Now 2022 tour.

“I can’t wait,” Chesney said. “Literally, here and now. In the moment. All of us together, like we’ve been so many times, but fresh and alive and in the music. That’s why we’re calling it Here And Now 2022. It’s the perfect name for this tour.”

Chesney had been scheduled to play June 13, 2020, in downtown St. Louis, but that date was moved to July 2021. Then the entire tour had to be called off again.

All current ticket holders remain in the seats they’ve already purchased for Here And Now 2022. For the next 30 days, refunds will be immediately available at the point of purchase for those who bought from the primary ticket source.