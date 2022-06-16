Taste of St. Louis is coming back to Ballpark Village this September

Ballpark Village will host Taste of St. Louis for the second year in a row. The event will be held on September 23, 24 and 25.

ST. LOUIS — One of the most popular food events is back again this year.

Ballpark Village will host Taste of St. Louis for the second year in a row. The event will be held on September 23, 24 and 25. The free event will feature local restaurants and vendors and live music.

The headlining acts will be The Eli Young Band and two-time Grammy award-winning band Ozomatli. There will also be two DJ stages to keep the music going between live performances.

Restaurant row for the event has not been set, and applications are open for restaurants and businesses to book their spots.

For more information about the event, visit the Taste of St. Louis website.

Taste of St. Louis returned in 2021 after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19. The event was scaled back slightly with 26 restaurants participating as opposed to the 40 restaurant openings in Taste’s return-to-downtown event in 2019.

This year's announcement did not say exactly how many restaurant or vendor openings there were, but the announcement video said it would be "bigger than ever with double the restaurants and vendors."