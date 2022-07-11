2022 All-Star Restaurant Week to kick off in Alton and Collinsville Tuesday

ALTON, Ill. — Starting Tuesday, diners visiting any of the 29 participating restaurants in All-Star Restaurant Week can find delicious summer meals and even better prices.
Hosted by Great Rivers & Routes of Southwest Illinois, All-Star Restaurant week will run July 12-19, and all participating restaurants are locally owned and operated, according to a news release from Great Rivers & Routes.
The participating restaurants are holding restaurant specials for Restaurant Week to highlight the local eateries' specialty dishes.
Diners can expect fixed price meals with lunch set at $15 and dinners at $30, or in some cases, two people can dine for $30, the release said.
“From Alton to Collinsville, we are able to highlight our delicious destinations to the visiting public and local residents eager to try something new,” Cory Jobe, president & CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said in the release.
Woodfired pizzas, pastas, ribeye sandwiches, traditional Irish fare and a secret recipe fried chicken are a few of the specials being offered during the dining week.
Anyone who visits one of participating locations and buys a special will receive as special commemorative Restaurant Week glass, the release said.
Alton diners will get a glass celebrating baseball season with an American Bald Eagle holding a baseball bat. Glasses will be available for pick up at the Alton Visitor Center, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Collinsville diners will receive a glass with the iconic World’s Tallest Catsup Bottle Water Tower pouring catsup on a plate of french fries. Diners can pick up their cups at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce.
All glasses will be available for pick up at their respective locations with a valid receipt from the restaurant dated between July 12 and 19.
A list of participating restaurants is as follows:
Alton, Illinois:
- Alton Sports Tap
- Airliner Bar & Grill
- Bakers & Hale
- Bluff City Grill
- Brown Bag Bistro
- Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s
- Great Rivers Tap & Grill
- Johnson’s Corner
- My Just Desserts
- Morrison’s Irish Pub
- Gentelin’s on Broadway
- Old Bakery Beer Company
- Santino’s Steak & Pasta House
- Taqueria Maya
- The Winery at Aerie's Resort
- Heaterz Hot Chicken
Collinsville, Illinois:
- Colton’s Steak House
- Hurricane’s Bar & Grill
- Joe’s Pizza & Pasta
- Lottie’s Café
- McDill’s Irish Pub
- Mungo’s Italian Eatery
- Porter’s Steakhouse
- Old Herald Brewery & Distillery
- Ravenelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar
- Sloan’s Pub House
- The Sandwich Shop Diner
- Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.