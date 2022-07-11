2022 All-Star Restaurant Week to kick off in Alton and Collinsville Tuesday

Diners receive a free Restaurant Week glass with a valid receipt from participating restaurants July 12-19.

ALTON, Ill. — Starting Tuesday, diners visiting any of the 29 participating restaurants in All-Star Restaurant Week can find delicious summer meals and even better prices.

Hosted by Great Rivers & Routes of Southwest Illinois, All-Star Restaurant week will run July 12-19, and all participating restaurants are locally owned and operated, according to a news release from Great Rivers & Routes.

The participating restaurants are holding restaurant specials for Restaurant Week to highlight the local eateries' specialty dishes.

Diners can expect fixed price meals with lunch set at $15 and dinners at $30, or in some cases, two people can dine for $30, the release said.

“From Alton to Collinsville, we are able to highlight our delicious destinations to the visiting public and local residents eager to try something new,” Cory Jobe, president & CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said in the release.

Woodfired pizzas, pastas, ribeye sandwiches, traditional Irish fare and a secret recipe fried chicken are a few of the specials being offered during the dining week.

Anyone who visits one of participating locations and buys a special will receive as special commemorative Restaurant Week glass, the release said.

Alton diners will get a glass celebrating baseball season with an American Bald Eagle holding a baseball bat. Glasses will be available for pick up at the Alton Visitor Center, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

Collinsville diners will receive a glass with the iconic World’s Tallest Catsup Bottle Water Tower pouring catsup on a plate of french fries. Diners can pick up their cups at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce.

All glasses will be available for pick up at their respective locations with a valid receipt from the restaurant dated between July 12 and 19.

A list of participating restaurants is as follows:

Alton, Illinois:

Alton Sports Tap

Airliner Bar & Grill

Bakers & Hale

Bluff City Grill

Brown Bag Bistro

Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s

Great Rivers Tap & Grill

Johnson’s Corner

My Just Desserts

Morrison’s Irish Pub

Gentelin’s on Broadway

Old Bakery Beer Company

Santino’s Steak & Pasta House

Taqueria Maya

The Winery at Aerie's Resort

Heaterz Hot Chicken

Collinsville, Illinois:

Colton’s Steak House

Hurricane’s Bar & Grill

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta

Lottie’s Café

McDill’s Irish Pub

Mungo’s Italian Eatery

Porter’s Steakhouse

Old Herald Brewery & Distillery

Ravenelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Sloan’s Pub House

The Sandwich Shop Diner

Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.