What's Cookin' In The Lou

2022 All-Star Restaurant Week to kick off in Alton and Collinsville Tuesday

Diners receive a free Restaurant Week glass with a valid receipt from participating restaurants July 12-19.
Credit: Great Rivers & Routes

ALTON, Ill. — Starting Tuesday, diners visiting any of the 29 participating restaurants in All-Star Restaurant Week can find delicious summer meals and even better prices.

Hosted by Great Rivers & Routes of Southwest Illinois, All-Star Restaurant week will run July 12-19, and all participating restaurants are locally owned and operated, according to a news release from Great Rivers & Routes. 

The participating restaurants are holding restaurant specials for Restaurant Week to highlight the local eateries' specialty dishes. 

Diners can expect fixed price meals with lunch set at $15 and dinners at $30, or in some cases, two people can dine for $30, the release said.

“From Alton to Collinsville, we are able to highlight our delicious destinations to the visiting public and local residents eager to try something new,” Cory Jobe, president & CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said in the release.

Woodfired pizzas, pastas, ribeye sandwiches, traditional Irish fare and a secret recipe fried chicken are a few of the specials being offered during the dining week. 

Anyone who visits one of participating locations and buys a special will receive as special commemorative Restaurant Week glass, the release said. 

Alton diners will get a glass celebrating baseball season with an American Bald Eagle holding a baseball bat. Glasses will be available for pick up at the Alton Visitor Center, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

Credit: Great Rivers & Routes
Alton All-Star Restaurant Week Glass

Collinsville diners will receive a glass with the iconic World’s Tallest Catsup Bottle Water Tower pouring catsup on a plate of french fries. Diners can pick up their cups at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce. 

Credit: Great Rivers & Routes
Collinsville All-Star Restaurant Week Glass

All glasses will be available for pick up at their respective locations with a valid receipt from the restaurant dated between July 12 and 19.

A list of participating restaurants is as follows: 

Alton, Illinois:

  • Alton Sports Tap
  • Airliner Bar & Grill
  • Bakers & Hale
  • Bluff City Grill
  • Brown Bag Bistro
  • Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s
  • Great Rivers Tap & Grill
  • Johnson’s Corner
  • My Just Desserts
  • Morrison’s Irish Pub
  • Gentelin’s on Broadway
  • Old Bakery Beer Company
  • Santino’s Steak & Pasta House
  • Taqueria Maya 
  • The Winery at Aerie's Resort
  • Heaterz Hot Chicken

Collinsville, Illinois: 

  • Colton’s Steak House
  • Hurricane’s Bar & Grill
  • Joe’s Pizza & Pasta
  • Lottie’s Café
  • McDill’s Irish Pub
  • Mungo’s Italian Eatery
  • Porter’s Steakhouse
  • Old Herald Brewery & Distillery
  • Ravenelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar
  • Sloan’s Pub House
  • The Sandwich Shop Diner
  •  Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant

