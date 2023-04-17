Freddy's rolls out new restaurant design in St. Louis area

The Belleville location that opened last month has both a regular drive-thru and "an enhanced mobile pickup window" for carryout orders.

ST. LOUIS — In an effort to meet growing demand for off-site dining, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has unveiled a new restaurant design in the St. Louis area that is available to prospective franchisees.

The brand opened a corporate-owned restaurant location in Belleville last month that has both a regular drive-thru and "an enhanced mobile pickup window" for carryout orders.

"We recognize the importance of adapting with the constant shifts in consumer preferences and making it easier for people to access Freddy's," CEO Chris Dull said in a statement. "With nearly 70% of sales being consumed off-premise, our team has been focused on developing restaurant prototypes that cater to this preferred method of dining ..."

The format can either be 2,800 or 2,400 square feet and features a kitchen design intended to aid each order channel. The mobile order pickup area also has its own custard freezer designed to give fast access to mobile and delivery orders.

