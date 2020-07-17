Cardinals Nation to reopen Monday

The restaurant is opening with safety and sanitation procedures in place, including dining tables set 6-feet apart and plexi-glass dividers between booths

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals Nation is set to reopen July 20th, just in time for the upcoming shortened Major League Baseball Season.

According to a press release from the St. Louis Cardinals, the restaurant will be hosting a viewing party of the Cardinals Opening weekend on Clark Street, which will feature a large screen TV for customers to watch from the patio of the restaurant. The restaurant also said that they have expanded its patio and outdoor dining

The restaurant is opening with safety and sanitation procedures in place, including dining tables set 6 feet apart and plexiglass dividers between booths, the release said.

All employees and guests will be required to wear face masks.

The restaurant will provide all guests with single-use menu items and will allow for contactless ordering and payment for both dine-in and to-go orders.

The Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum will reopen with new hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or to the end of the seventh inning during home games. The Cardinals Authentic store will also be open from the hours of 11 a.m. daily, with extended hours until 9 p.m. when the Cardinals play night games, the organization said in a release.

Visit cardinalsnation.com for all reopening details.