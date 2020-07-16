Ted Drewes temporarily closes after employee tests positive for the coronavirus

Ted Drewes announced on Thursday one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — An iconic spot in St. Louis is temporarily closed again due to the coronavirus.

It didn’t specify which location the employee worked at. Ted Drewes has two locations in south St. Louis.

“As many of you who have visited us are aware, we require our staff, including the staff member that tested positive, to wear face masks at all times. We also conduct health screenings for all of our staff members at each shift. We will continue to use these practices once we re-open. We are also bringing in professional cleaners to do an intense sanitation and cleaning of our store,” Ted Drewes posted on Facebook.

Ted Drewes said it plans to reopen next week once the cleaning has taken place.

This St. Louis spot is just the latest among several to temporarily close due to a staff member testing positive for the virus.

Ted Drewes posted a few days ago it was enforcing a face mask policy.

"For our employees’ safety and yours we are enforcing the use of masks at Ted Drewes. Please remember to bring a mask if you plan on coming.