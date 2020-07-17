x
'A gameday experience' | Ballpark Village shares options for viewing Cardinals games

Ballpark Village said multiple spaces will be open throughout the neighborhood to "safely spread out and enjoy a gameday experience"
Credit: Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village announced some options for viewing Cardinals games ahead of the season opener next week.

The season starts on Wednesday with a home exhibition game and the official home-opener is on Friday.

Ballpark Village said multiple spaces will be open throughout the neighborhood to “safely spread out and enjoy a gameday experience.”

The following venues will be open:

Budweiser Brew House Bud Deck Rooftop

  • Tickets for the Budweiser Brew House Bud Deck will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Each ticket includes a food and drink package from one hour prior to the first pitch until the seventh inning stretch. Click here to buy tickets.

Together Credit Union Plaza

  • Drink service and ballpark-fare food will be available, as well as grab-and-go food from the new Sports & Social Meatball Stand opening on July 23.

Sports & Social St. Louis

  • There will be in-venue and outdoor patio seating available with a full food and drink menu.

FOX Sports Midwest Live!

  • The venue offers a full food and drink menu for in-venue dining seven days a week.

Cardinals Nation Restaurant

  • Will open its ground-floor restaurant for in-venue accommodations as well as patio space and extended sidewalk seating.

The Bullock at Live! by Loews – St. Louis 

  • Has expansive outdoor seating and features a full menu with beer selection and signature cocktail menu.

Ballpark Village leadership and tenant partners have developed a series of procedures for all spaces with guidance from the City of St. Louis Health Department. Click here for more information. 

