Eating fish on Fridays? Here are some restaurants serving up specials during Lent

Church fish fries aren't the only option for those not eating meat on Fridays. Several restaurants are adding fish specials to their menus.

ST. LOUIS — The Lenten season is here, which means fish fries will be sizzling across the St. Louis area over the next several weeks.

Parishes are bringing back their traditional meals, serving up cod, catfish, shrimp, spaghetti, fries, coleslaw and all kinds of desserts.

Find a fish fry near you with our fish fry map.

But it’s not just churches that will be catering to Catholics abstaining from meat on Fridays. Several restaurants in the St. Louis area are adding fish-focused meals to their menus.

5 On Your Side has gathered up a list of local food spots offering specials for Lent. Check back as more restaurants are added to the list.

brassWELL

The kitchen inside Rockwell Beer Co. is serving up a fried cod sandwich all Lent, in addition to its usual burger, sandwich and fries offerings. It’ll be available every Friday through Easter.

For the perfect beer pairing to go with this sandwich, check out the Rockwell item in this list below.

Eckert’s Country Restaurant

The location in Belleville is offering several fish special for dine-in and carry-out.

Eckert’s has a family-style cod dinner for four people. It costs $45 and comes with a cod basket, family-sized side of mac ‘n’ cheese and French fries. The restaurant also has single portions, including a cod basket with fries, and a cod platter with mac ‘n’ cheese and fries. It’s also offering cod by the pound.

The full menu and online ordering is available on the Eckert’s Country Restaurant website.

Gioia’s

The sandwich shop known for its hot salami will be reeling in customers for a different reason on Fridays in Lent. Gioia’s is bringing back its wildly popular King Cod sandwich. It includes cod toasted on garlic cheese bread and topped with mac ‘n’ cheese and Red Hot Riplets. There’s also a classic cod sandwich, which has cod on garlic cheese bread and you can choose the garnishes.

The fish sandwiches will be available at both Gioia’s locations every Friday during Lent.

Knead Bakehouse

The south city bakery is bringing back its fish sandwich every Friday during Lent. It features fried white fish with tartar sauce and lettuce on sourdough brioche. The sandwich comes with a side of chips and a pickle. The Friday fish special can be ordered on Knead Bakehouse’s website.

Lion’s Choice

The roast beef restaurant is firing up the fryer for Lent. The crispy cod sandwich is making a comeback to all Lion’s Choice menus every Friday throughout Lent. It’s served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a slice of melted Swiss cheese and tartar sauce. It can be purchased as a sandwich only or with a meal.

Mission Taco Joint

The restaurant already has Lent-friendly tacos on the menu, but it’s adding a new one for the next several weeks. Mission Taco joint’s Squad Game Taco is made with calamari rings and tentacles on a flour tortilla. It’s topped with lettuce, pickled carrots, Gochujang sauce, savory soy aioli and toasted sesame seeds.

The special taco will be available every day through April.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

The award-winning bakery in Kirkwood is bringing back its tuna salad sandwich. It features albacore tuna, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, dill pickles, celery, hard-boiled eggs and red onion on a flaky croissant – which, by the way, was just dubbed the best croissant in Missouri.

The tuna salad sandwich will be available every Friday through April 15.

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.

There will be one more option at this Benton Park restaurant for those not eating meat on Fridays. Peacemaker is bringing back its fried fish sandwich special. It’s fried cod with American cheese, pickles and tartar sauce on a Hawaiian bun served with Cajun chips. It costs $15 and is available for dine-in only at lunch and dinner, until it’s sold out.

Pizza Champ

The new pizza place from the Elmwood team in Maplewood is offering a special sandwich for Lent. The panko-battered cod sandwich comes with American cheese, tartar sauce and shredded iceberg lettuce. It’ll be available for take-out on Fridays only and can be ordered online.

Rockwell Beer Co.

A different kind of “fish fry,” but still quirky and St. Louis enough to include in this list. Rockwell Beer Co. has dropped a new beer – at least for those who didn’t give up alcohol for Lent.

It’s called “Fish Fry,” described as an American light lager that’s “dry and delicately floral without being fussy.” Fish Fry is available on draft in the taproom and in cans at stores around the St. Louis area.

Salt + Smoke

The BBQ joint is bringing back its fish platter, featuring beer-battered fried haddock with house-made remoulade, two sides and Hawaiian rolls. It’s available for $13.99.

Schlafly Beer

The brewpub is offering up fish and fries to go with their pints this Lenten season. The classic meal features Hefeweizen-battered cod on a bed of house-cut French fries and tartar sauce. Schlafly also will have the following fresh fish, sandwiches and tacos at its locations: grilled salmon salad, fish sandwich and grill mahi-mahi tacos at the Schlafly Taproom; and a catfish po’boy at the Schlafly Highland Square location.

All locations are offering food for dine-in and carry-out.

Steve’s Hot Dogs