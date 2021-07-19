City Foundry announces opening date and which restaurants will open first

There will be 11 kitchens serving up eager customers when the doors open this summer in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The long-awaited City Foundry STL food hall officially has an opening date. The new Midtown gathering spot will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The initial opening will include 11 kitchens to start.

Buenos Aires Café

Chez Ali

Good Day

Hello Poke

Kalbi Taco Shack

The Kitchen Bar

Patty’s Cheesecakes

Poptimism STL

Press Waffle Co.

Sub Division Sandwich Co.

Turmeric Street Style

“The Food Hall at City Foundry is the first of its kind in St. Louis,” said City Foundry’s Will Smith. “By the end of this year, we’ll have introduced several new eateries to St. Louis while providing a space for guests to taste what makes this city great: diverse culture and hard-working and talented people.”

Note: The video above is from Aug. 2020.

The 30,000-square-foot Food Hall eventually will have 20 kitchens and 400 seats for guests to enjoy their meals in the expansive space. Additional kitchens and restaurant concepts plan to open throughout September and October.

Also announced Monday, James Beard winner Gerard Craft’s Niche Food Group will develop the central bar concept, The Kitchen Bar. It’ll be featured in the middle of the food hall space. The menu will include classic cocktails, wine and local beers.

The Kitchen Bar also has a feature unique to the building: a large metal tank recovered from the space that’s been repurposed to serve as a central tap system for draft beer at the bar.

City Foundry officials said preserving bits and pieces of the old Federal-Mogul manufacturing facility has been part of the plan all along.

“If it was larger than three inches, we kept it in the space,” Smith said.

The City Foundry team found several pieces of old equipment while renovating the building. Many of those items are now featured in the ceiling above the space.

“Visitors will not only be able to taste unique culinary dishes, but also experience art with all five senses at City Foundry,” Smith added.

While The Food Hall is the main attraction, City Foundry also will eventually include entertainment spaces, shops and offices. Other anchor tenants include Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Fresh Thyme Market, 18 Rails and Fassler Hall.

City Foundry plans to be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner since several of the kitchens feature a variety of cuisines.