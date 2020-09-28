Thousands help St. Louis staple survive it's second pandemic

"I've been doing this for 43 years and this is unlike anything I've ever seen or had to deal with," said Andy Karandzieff, owner of Crown Candy.



Established in 1913, this small business in old north St. Louis has seen its share of hardships. But in the midst of making candy and dealing with crime, they never expected to live through not one but two pandemics.



"It is our second pandemic but my grandfather never left me a note on how to survive a pandemic so we're kind of winging it," said Karandzieff.



Crown Candy is one of several other small businesses in our region facing a decline in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Every week since September, it has been getting worse and worse and worse. the week before we were doing winter business and when I mean winter, I mean cold snowy, people don't want to come out type of business," said Karandzieff.