Delmar Loop restaurants offering chef-curated kits at local grocery store

ST. LOUIS — A popular St. Louis international grocer is offering Chef-Curated Cooking Kits from some of the city’s favorite Delmar Loop restaurants.

United Provisions is now selling kits which include hand-picked ingredients from its store, as well as a recipe to create the restaurant-inspired dishes at home.

The Chef-Curated Cooking Kits will be available through Sunday, Feb. 28 for $25.

The grocer will donate $2 from each kit sold to the respective restaurant to help support their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re lucky to be surrounded by so many note-worthy restaurants in the Delmar Loop,” said Shayn Prapaisilp, chief operations officer of United Provisions and owner of Chao Baan restaurant. “With college students back on campus and families spending more time at home and in the kitchen, we thought that these cooking kits would be a fun winter activity for people who are not dining out at their favorite restaurants. We’re grateful to help support our neighboring restaurants through the sale of these cooking kits so that we can donate back to the chefs and their staff who make our dining scene so beautifully diverse.”

The neighboring chefs curated each cooking kit to represent an iconic dish from their own cuisine or a favorite meal to make at home.

Here is a list of the Chef-Curated Cooking Kits that are available for purchase:

American Falafel Lentil Soup by Chef Mohammed Qadadeh: Pita bread, red lentil, turmeric, white pepper, chicken bullion, cumin and corn oil. Chef Mohammed also suggests adding a carrot, potato and yellow onion to your cart.

Pita bread, red lentil, turmeric, white pepper, chicken bullion, cumin and corn oil. Chef Mohammed also suggests adding a carrot, potato and yellow onion to your cart. Nudo House’s Garlic Noodle by Qui Tran: JJAJANG noodles, sesame oil, rice cooking wine, oyster sauce, fried garlic and sugar. Chef Qui said guests can add their favorite protein to the dish, but it's delicious on its own as well.

JJAJANG noodles, sesame oil, rice cooking wine, oyster sauce, fried garlic and sugar. Chef Qui said guests can add their favorite protein to the dish, but it's delicious on its own as well. Banh Mi Shop’s Fresh Spring Rolls by Jimmy Trinh: Rice vermicelli, rice papers, crunchy peanut butter, sambal and garlic clove to roll your own spring rolls at home.

Rice vermicelli, rice papers, crunchy peanut butter, sambal and garlic clove to roll your own spring rolls at home. Pi Pizza’s Palak Paneer Pizza by Cary McDowell: Ready-to-serve pizza crust, roasted eggplant, roasted red peppers and garam masala. Grab palak paneer and paneer from the shelf to complete the pizza.