List of fall-themed food, drinks being offered across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Do you like to indulge in all things fall this time of year? If so, you’re in luck!

Pumpkin-flavored ice cream, caramel apples and Harry Potter-themed treats are just a few things being offered for the fall season across the St. Louis area.

Here is a list of several local places offering special treats. Send us an email if you know of a place we should add to our list.

Clementine's Creamery

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery has brought back a couple favorite fall flavors for the season.

Pumpkin gooey butter cake and vegan chai were back at Clementine’s locations starting Sept. 24.

Clementine’s offers a variety of handcrafted ice cream flavors made from scratch. In addition to regular flavors, the shop also offers vegan and alcohol-infused ice cream for those 21 and over.

La Patisserie Chouquette

La Patisserie Chouquette is offering a “Magical Collection Box” that includes Harry Potter-themed treats.

The collection box features seven of the bakery’s most popular “magical” items which include a pumpkin pasty, chocolate frogs, fizzing whizbees, chocolate snitch, potion candy bar, and an acceptance letter cookie. It also includes a 6-piece “Seriously Black” macaron box.

The Magical Collection Box costs $55. Click here to place an order online.

Kaldi's Coffee

Kaldi’s Coffee is offering a few different drink options as well as baked goods for the fall season.

The coffee shop features a Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte that is made with pumpkin, maple syrup, cinnamon and topped with whipped cream and grated nutmeg. It also has a vegan option – Oatchata Cold Brew – that includes oat milk and cinnamon syrup.

In addition to coffee, Kaldi’s is offering treats like pumpkin bread, pumpkin walnut scones, peanut butter cookies, and orange almond muffins.

Narwhal's Crafted

Narwhal’s Crafted is offering cocktails for the fall season.

Cocktails include pumpkin spice white Russian, apple cider mimosa, zombie, smoked pomegranate fig, blood orange whiskey sour, and spiced pear margarita.

Click here for a closer look at Narwhal’s menu.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts in Chesterfield is offering a variety of fall-themed doughnuts for the season.

The fall assortment includes:

Apple cobbler

Apple pie

Pumpkin roll

Pumpkin streusel

Coffee cake

Maple bacon

Cookies & cream

Glazed

Peanut butter paradise

Cinnamon sugar

French toast

Midnight madness

Duck Donuts is also offering fall-themed drinks including pumpkin pie sweet cream cold brew, pumpkin pie frappe, pumpkin pie latte, and apple pie milkshake.

Caramel apples

A unique take on caramel apples from Franklin County company Happy Apples has hit store shelves in the St. Louis area.

Caramel apples dipped and rolled in Old Vienna’s Red Hot Riplets dusted peanuts are now available for the fall season.

“Some of us were fighting over the last bag of Red Hot Riplets in the vending machine downstairs. So the production manager and I decided to split the bag. After we finished in the breakroom, we thought about rolling some chips on an apple as a joke,” Happy Apples spokesperson Brett Wengert told 5 On Your Side.

Click here for the full story behind the caramel apples.

The Ghoul House

A Halloween-themed pop-up bar and haunted trail will be held at Public School House throughout the month of October.

Tickets for the event are $15 per person and include a table at The Ghoul House for two hours and admission to the haunted trail following the reservation. Guests can purchase cocktails, beer, seltzer, wine, and liquor.

VIP tickets are $18 per person and include couch seating for eight people, festive treats, a table at The Ghoul House for two hours, and admission to the haunted trail. Guests can also purchase a variety of alcoholic beverages.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Cottleville Firefighters Outreach.

Click here for more information.

The Alice

An Alice in Wonderland-themed immersive cocktail experience “The Alice” is coming to St. Louis throughout the holiday season.

Organizers said this is “the tea party to end all tea parties.”

At the 90-minute event, guests will create two Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles and challenges, devour “eat me” cake, and more. The venue can also be used for group functions and birthday parties.