Pick-your-own pumpkin season begins at Eckert’s this weekend

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The fall season officially kicks off this week and so does a tradition that many of us take part in every year – pumpkin picking at Eckert’s!

Pick-your-own pumpkin season gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Eckert’s Belleville, Grafton and Millstadt farms.

Field access passes range from $2.20-5.50 at the Belleville and Grafton farms and admission tickets for the Millstadt farm range from $2.20-16.50 per person.

Guests must make a reservation on Eckert’s website to pick pumpkins.

“We work year-round to prepare for the fall season and to bring new and exciting activities to our guests each year," Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s Inc, said in a press release. "We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for a fun-filled fall season at Eckert’s farms and look forward to being a part of your memories for generations to come."

Along with its pumpkin patch, Eckert’s Millstadt farm is also kicking off bonfire site rentals and haunted wagon rides this weekend. Starting Friday, Sept. 24 guests can make reservations on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30.

The bonfire sites are $75 and accommodate up to 25 people and include straw bale seating for four hours. Guests can bring their own food or can purchase treats on-site. No alcohol is allowed to be brought into the farm, but Eckert’s sells beer and hard cider.

Haunted wagon rides are first-come, first-serve with one free ride included with admission and additional rides are $6 per person. The rides begin at sundown and run until 10 p.m.