Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen comes to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Taking a trip to "flavortown" can now happen from the comfort of your couch. Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen has opened up several locations throughout the country, including right here in the St. Louis area.

Flavortown Kitchen is now open in a standalone former restaurant space right next to the west county mall. The second location at Interstate 64 and Lindbergh is coming soon.

However, while these restaurants are located in former food spaces, diners can only get the flavortown experience via delivery right now. Fieri said the locations are all ghost kitchens, meaning there’s no dine-in service available.

“Flavortown Kitchen is a delivery-only restaurant featuring real-deal flavors from Chef Guy Fieri. From our signature Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings to our award-winning Mac N Cheese Burger, all of Flavortown’s favorites come straight to your doorstep,” the food concept’s website states.

The Flavortown Kitchen launch in St. Louis County coincides with dozens of openings in 28 states. Check out the Flavortown Kitchen website for more information. To see the menu click here.

