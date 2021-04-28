Gioia's Deli to be featured on 'True South' television series

On May 2 at Gioia’s Deli location on the Hill, customers are welcome to grab a bite to eat while crews begin filming the episode

ST. LOUIS — Gioia’s Deli continues to make an impression on St. Louisans and its growing customer base nationwide.

That now includes the producers for an ESPN television series called "True South."

Gioia’s Deli posted the news on their Facebook page Tuesday saying, “The busier, the better, so please come out if you can! It’s going to be so fun.”

The eatery will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The series, now in its third season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, showcasing the region’s past and present.

Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show.

The air date for the Gioia’s Deli episode has not yet been announced.

Earlier this year, Gioia’s hot salami sandwich was named the "Best Sandwich in Missouri" by Food and Wine Magazine. On average, Gioia’s goes through 10,000 pounds of salami per month and 300 loaves of bread per day.

In 2020, The Food Network named Gioia’s hot salami sandwich “one of the best sandwiches in America,” along with five other St. Louis area sandwiches.

In 2017, Gioia's also won the prestigious James Beard American Classic Award.

If you don’t live near the popular St. Louis deli, they do offer sandwich kits that ship directly to your door.

Each kit comes in three varieties – hot salami, hot beef and hot beef/hot salami. Each kit comes with enough materials for four, 9-inch sandwiches that customers can heat and assemble at home.