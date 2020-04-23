Grace Meat + Three opening another walk-up window

Grace Meat + Three announced that Grace Backyard BBQ walk-up window will open on April 30

ST. LOUIS — A restaurant in The Grove is opening another walk-up window concept amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grace Meat + Three announced that Grace Backyard BBQ will open on April 30. The opening will also create more job opportunities within the company.

“We saw a natural opportunity to extend our message & reach, while also creating more job opportunities within the Grace company,” the restaurant said on Instagram. “We can’t wait to share rib, pulled pork and lots more.”

The restaurant is known for its Southern American fare.

In October 2019, Grace Meat + Three opened its first walk-up window concept, Grace Chicken + Fish.

Grace Backyard BBQ will be located on the Manchester side of its Grace Meat + Three building at 4270 Manchester Ave. It’ll be open Thursday through Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.

According to its website, the window will also have a market with essentials, prepared proteins and take and bake options.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect businesses, the owners announced they wouldn’t take any paychecks and their 25 employees also agreed to take a voluntary pay cut, but they will continue to receive minimum wage plus tips.

"To make a request like that and everybody liked stepped up to the challenge, and look we're a team and a family and to move forward was pretty amazing," co-owner Rick Lewis said.