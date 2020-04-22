Popular bar in Maplewood closes, citing COVID-19 as the reason

The Dubliner opened in its Maplewood spot back in 2019

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A popular bar in Maplewood has shut its doors permanently.

The Dubliner posted on Facebook that COVID-19 caused it to close for good.

“The COVID-19 virus has caused The Dubliner to close for good. It was a great run. We appreciate our staff for putting their heart and soul into this place!

Cheers to our customers, new and old, along with our Maplewood neighbors... we love you! Thanks for the chance to serve you all.

Be safe!

Stay humble!

And raise a pint! - The Dubliner”

Many people commented on the Facebook post.

“Your restaurant was the last place we ate indoors before this hit big. Hate to hear this how sad,” Brandi Jokisch Vancil wrote.

“Sorry to hear that! Thanks for the nice run! We really enjoyed playing music there on Tuesdays! Thanks for all the hospitality and great food!” Robert Ryan wrote.

The Dubliner opened in its Maplewood spot back in 2019.