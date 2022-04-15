List: Here are the grocery stores open Easter Sunday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — You're in charge of the Easter brunch or dinner and something slipped through your perfectly prepared grocery list. It happens! To help you out, 5 On Your Side called around to grocery stores in the St. Louis area to see what stores are open and closed on Easter Sunday.
NOTE: Some store hours can vary for Easter Sunday, so it's a good idea to check first before heading out the door.
Open on Easter Sunday:
- Fields Foods
- Fresh Thyme
- Global Foods (Hours shortened to 12-7 p.m.)
- Local Harvest Grocery
- Trader Joe's (closing early at 5 p.m.)
- United Provisions
- Whole Foods (hours could vary by location)