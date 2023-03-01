New fast-casual restaurant coming to Busch Stadium

The restaurant will begin service on opening day – March 30 – when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

ST. LOUIS — A new fast-casual restaurant is coming to Busch Stadium.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers said Tuesday it will open its first Major League Baseball location in Busch Stadium. The restaurant will begin service on opening day – March 30 – when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Toronto Blue Jays, the company said in a press release.

Located in the ballpark’s Budweiser Terrace right field, the restaurant will serve what the company called "a handful" of the brand’s menu items, including its original double and bacon double steakburgers, shoestring fries and cheese curds, according to the release.

The restaurant will be owned and operated by Buffalo, New York-based Delaware North Sportservice, Busch Stadium’s food contractor.

Witchita, Kansas-based Freddy’s, with over 460 locations across 36 states, has about 30 corporate-owned restaurants located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Wichita regions, Chief Development Officer Andrew Thengvall previously told the Buisness Journal.