Katie's Pizza available at Dierbergs, shipping nationwide

The restaurant’s frozen pizza, pasta and sauces are now available for shipping in all 50 states

ST. LOUIS — It’s now even easier for local pizza lovers to get a slice from Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria.

The restaurant’s frozen pizzas are now available at all St. Louis area Dierbergs. Pizzas available at Dierbergs include Burrata Margherita, Meatball, Super Ezzo, Fig, Squash & Bacon, Creamy Tuscan Kale and Kid’s Cheese.

If you can’t make it to the store, Katie’s Pizza is also available for nationwide shipping to all 50 states.

Last month, the restaurant shared its struggles with making nationwide shipping available amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today we sent out an email announcing our NEW nationwide shipping of frozen pizzas.....and then FedEx changed their shipping zones an hour later due to COVID restrictions,” the restaurant shared on Facebook last month.

Katie’s Pizza was only offering shipping throughout the Midwest until earlier this month.

“Official 👏 official 👏official —> We NOW ship our wood fired/frozen pizzas and fresh extruded pastas/sauces to all 50 states! Your friends in Hawaii and Alaska are covered,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.