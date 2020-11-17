Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria donating hundreds of pizzas

The restaurant will donate 500 of its frozen pizzas to five local area food banks

ROCK HILL, Mo. — Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is giving back to the community ahead of the holiday season.

The restaurant will donate 500 of its frozen pizzas to five local area food banks.

It'll also hold a Giveback Tuesday on Nov. 24 for Stella's Wish in Rock Hill with limited patio seating and curbside pickup. Stella's Wish is a nonprofit that grants wishes for adults who were diagnosed with a life-threatening, Stage-4 cancer. The money raised from Giveback Tuesday will help the nonprofit grant more wishes.

Indoor dining will be closed until further notice due to new St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions. The restaurant has made several adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic.

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria donates a frozen pizza to a local area food bank with each frozen pizza order.

According to a press release, recipients will include Operation Food Search, St. Patrick Center, St. Louis Area Foodbank, Isaiah 58 and OASIS Food Pantry.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, the restaurant has donated $241,023 to local nonprofit organizations.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.