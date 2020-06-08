Katie's Pizza has donated hundreds of frozen pizzas to food banks to help during pandemic

In May, Katie’s Pizza announced a national expansion of its frozen pizza delivery service as the coronavirus pandemic continued

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria began selling frozen pizzas earlier this year.

The restaurant has been known to give back to the St. Louis area community.

According to a press release, Katie’s Pizza has donated more than 500 frozen pizzas to local food banks. Owner, Katie Collier, has been donating one frozen pizza to food banks with every frozen pizza purchase.

Organizations frozen pizzas have been donated to include: Operation Food Search, St. Louis Area Foodbank, OASIS Food Pantry and St. Patrick Center. A press release said donations take place every Monday.

In May, Katie’s Pizza announced a national expansion of its frozen pizza delivery service as the coronavirus pandemic continued.

“When dining rooms closed across America, we immediately began freezing and selling our wood-oven pizzas to save our restaurants and protect the livelihood of our team,” owner Katie Collier said back in May.

Each pizza is hand-stretched and baked in her restaurants’ 800-degree, wood-fired ovens. Collier uses the highest quality of scratch and specialty ingredients, then immediately blast chills them and ships orders to the customers’ doors. Pizzas are seasonally inspired and change frequently.

