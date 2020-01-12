'Tornadoes, riots and now COVID' | Ferguson bar closes for good

Marley's Bar & Grill announced on Nov. 23 that it would not reopen. This comes shortly after tighter COVID-19 restrictions went back into effect in St. Louis County

FERGUSON, Mo. — A longtime Ferguson bar has decided to shut its doors permanently as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Marley's Bar & Grill announced on Nov. 23 that it would not reopen. This comes shortly after tighter COVID-19 restrictions went back into effect in St. Louis County on Nov. 17, which put a pause on indoor dining.

The bar has been a staple in Ferguson for more than 12 years.

"We have gone through economic hard times, tornadoes, riots, and now COVID. We have had enough," the bar owners said in part on Facebook.

Marley's owners, Kelly and Martin, wrote in the Facebook post that back in March they discussed if COVID-19 shut the restaurant down again, they might not reopen.

"We know we can do carryout, but the overhead is just too much."

The owners thanked the Ferguson community for its support over the years.

"The Ferguson community, family, and friends have been over the top supportive and we will never forget that. We feel this decision is best for us and we hope you all will understand."

Many of the bar's longtime customers commented on the announcement.

"Had some good times at Marley’s reuniting with my high school friends, my family did my 50th surprise party there. We did my nieces 30th bdays there. Great service for big gatherings. Sorry to see you go but I totally understand. Good luck in whatever is next," Roxanne Gómez-Vasquez wrote.

"This saddens me. My grandfather Joseph Montrey was the original owner back in early 1900s. Every trip to St. Louis we stopped in and toasted his memory. You were always so welcoming to me and the Montrey family. Thank you and good luck," Sandy Yungewaelter wrote.

Several St. Louis area restaurants have closed permanently since the pandemic began in March.