New Shake Shack in Chesterfield will be first in the area with a drive-thru

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A new Shake Shack location is opening in Chesterfield on Friday, June 24. It will be the first in the area and just the sixth nationwide to have a drive-thru.

The community is encouraged to visit the restaurant on opening day. The first 200 cars will receive a Shake Shack x Arch Apparel tumbler or hat.

Also, $1 from every sandwich sold on opening day will go to St. Louis nonprofit, The BackStoppers. The local organization provides support to the families of police officers, firefighters and publicly funded paramedics and EMTs who have died in the line of duty.

The new Chesterfield restaurant is located at 17312 Chesterfield Airport Road. It will be the fourth Shake Shack in the St. Louis area. Along with the drive-thru, the new location will have dining room and patio seating.

“We’re delighted to open our doors in Chesterfield,” said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer for Shake Shack. “The St. Louis area holds a special place in our hearts, since it’s the home of our founder, Danny Meyer. Our Chesterfield team is ready to serve up delicious Shackburgers and Shakes, whether you’re enjoying a meal in our dining room or cruising through the drive thru.”