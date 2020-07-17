Grab a $6 burger at these restaurants during St. Louis Burger Week

St. Louis Burger week will be held July 27 – Aug. 2

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Burger Week is coming up at the end of the month and more than 40 restaurants are participating.

During the week of July 27, you can grab a burger at participating restaurants for $6.

Burger Week was designed to “get people to embrace the food, culture and St. Louis-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places,” according to the website.

You can download a “burger passport” and get it stamped at locations throughout the week. If you collect at least four stamps, you’re eligible to be entered in a grand prize drawing.

Some of the restaurants participating in the week include Hi-Pointe Drive-In, The Blue Duck, Carnivore, J. Smugs GastroPit, Schlafly and more.

And while it's called St. Louis Burger Week, there are restaurants in other cities and counties that are participating, including in Chesterfield, Eureka and St. Charles.

Click here for more information on St. Louis Burger Week. The full list of participating restaurants is below.

2020 St. Louis Burger Week restaurants:

Alpha Brewing Company

Aya Sofia

The Blue Duck

Bootleggin' BBQ

Brew Hub Taproom

Burgers STL

Carnivore

The Chocolate Pig

Crispy Edge

Defiant Dough

D's Place Soulard

The Green Dragon CBD

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

Jefferson's

Johnny's West Sports Bar & Grill

J. Smugs GastroPit

The Piccadilly at Manhattan

Pizzeoli

Rock & Brews

Schlafly Bankside

Schlafly Bottleworks

Schlafly Tap Room

Sharpshooters Pit and Grill

Super Smokers BBQ

The Dam

The Tattooed Dog

The Wood Shack