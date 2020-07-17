Grab a $6 burger at these restaurants during St. Louis Burger Week

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Burger Week is coming up at the end of the month and more than 40 restaurants are participating.
During the week of July 27, you can grab a burger at participating restaurants for $6.
Burger Week was designed to “get people to embrace the food, culture and St. Louis-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places,” according to the website.
You can download a “burger passport” and get it stamped at locations throughout the week. If you collect at least four stamps, you’re eligible to be entered in a grand prize drawing.
Some of the restaurants participating in the week include Hi-Pointe Drive-In, The Blue Duck, Carnivore, J. Smugs GastroPit, Schlafly and more.
And while it's called St. Louis Burger Week, there are restaurants in other cities and counties that are participating, including in Chesterfield, Eureka and St. Charles.
Click here for more information on St. Louis Burger Week. The full list of participating restaurants is below.
2020 St. Louis Burger Week restaurants:
- Alpha Brewing Company
- Aya Sofia
- The Blue Duck
- Bootleggin' BBQ
- Brew Hub Taproom
- Burgers STL
- Carnivore
- The Chocolate Pig
- Crispy Edge
- Defiant Dough
- D's Place Soulard
- The Green Dragon CBD
- Hi-Pointe Drive-In
- Jefferson's
- Johnny's West Sports Bar & Grill
- J. Smugs GastroPit
- The Piccadilly at Manhattan
- Pizzeoli
- Rock & Brews
- Schlafly Bankside
- Schlafly Bottleworks
- Schlafly Tap Room
- Sharpshooters Pit and Grill
- Super Smokers BBQ
- The Dam
- The Tattooed Dog
- The Wood Shack
