Get a taste of Greece without leaving St. Louis County

The St. Louis County Greekfest is offering curbside pickup

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Fans of Greek food can get their gyro fix without getting out of their cars. The annual St. Louis County Greekfest is offering curbside pickup.

Diners can place their orders online starting on Oct. 12 and can pick them up during the festival on the weekend of Oct. 16.

The menu features classic savory Greek dishes like souvlaki, gyros and spanakopita. Those with a sweet tooth can also pick up baklava, Greek cookies and other desserts.

The festival will take place at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, located at 1755 Des Peres Road from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 16-18.

For more information and to view the entire menu, visit stlgreekfest.com.