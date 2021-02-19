St. Louis area restaurants offering fish specials for Lent

Several local restaurants are offering fish specials through the Lenten season

ST. LOUIS — The Lenten season started on Wednesday and that means fish fries are back in the St. Louis area.

If you're interested in going to a fish fry, we created a map to make it easier for you to find one near you.

But fish fries aren’t the only way to celebrate the season. Several local restaurants are also offering fish specials.

Here is a list of restaurants in the St. Louis area offering specials for Lent.

Russell’s On Macklind

Russell’s on Macklind is offering two fish specials on Fridays during Lent.

The first special is a fried cod dosh with mashed potatoes, green beans and lemon caper aioli. The second special is the classic fish and chips entrée featuring beer-battered cod, fries and caper dill pickle remoulade. Both specials are $14 each.

The specials are available for dine-in or carryout. Call (314) 553-9994 to place a to-go order.

Yellowbelly

Yellowbelly is offering a Friday special during lent of lobster taquitos with poblano cream sauce and chihuahua cheese, a Lent-friendly take on their popular Pabil Chicken Taquitos. This special is $15.

Yellowbelly’s dinner menu also includes a variety of seafood dishes including lobster rolls and fish sandwiches.

If you’d like to make a reservation or place a carryout order at Yellowbelly, click here or call (314) 499-1509.

Salt + Smoke

Salt + Smoke is offering a fish platter during Lent. The platter includes two sides and Hawaiian rolls for $12.99.

Guests can order the special for dine-in, carryout or delivery. Click here to place an order.

Friday, Friday. Got to eat some fish on Friday. pic.twitter.com/MuNCwlX926 — Salt and Smoke (@saltandsmokebbq) February 19, 2021

Lion’s Choice

Lion’s Choice is offering its crispy cod sandwich during Lent. The sandwich is served on buttery and toasted sesame bun with Swiss cheese and tartar sauce.

Guests can order the original cod sandwich for $4.75, or the meal with fries and a drink for $7.99. Guests can also order the king cod sandwich, which has two fish filets, for $6.59 or the meal with large fries and drink for $9.59.

The sandwiches are available every Friday until April 2.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Nathaniel Reid Bakery is offering a special tuna fish salad sandwich for Lent.

The sandwich includes a croissant with albacore tuna, mayo, Dijon mustard, dill pickles, celery, hard-boiled eggs and red onion. Its $7.75 and is available on Fridays during Lent.

Guests can call ahead for curbside pickup or walk into the bakery to order.

Eckert’s

Eckert’s Country Restaurant is offering a fish fry meal for curbside pickup every Friday until April 2.

Eckert’s fish fry meal includes 1 and a half pounds of fried cod, mac n’ cheese and creamy coleslaw. The meal is $38 and feeds four people.

Beginning March 1, guests can dine-in at Eckert’s Country Restaurant and order the fish meal for dine-in or pickup. Click here or call 618) 233-0513 to place an order.

Rockwell Beer

Rockwell Beer is offering a fried fish sandwich every Friday through Lent.

Schlafly Beer

Schlafly is offering fish and fries at all three of its brewpub locations for dine-in and curbside pickup.