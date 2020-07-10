St. Louis restaurants to offer specials featuring award-winning meat

Several St. Louis restaurants will be offering specials that highlight Volpi Foods’ heritage prosciutto

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis restaurants will be offering specials featuring Volpi Foods’ award-winning heritage prosciutto.

The product recently won gold at the Specialty Food Association’s 2020 sofi Awards, according to a press release. Each week, a different restaurant will offer a special highlighting the meat until mid-November.

The first restaurant to feature the product is Grace Meat + Three with the Pablo Pig-Casso breakfast sandwich that includes Volpi mortadella, heritage prosciutto, collard green gravy, a house made biscuit and an egg.

Grace Meat + Three will be donating $1 from every sandwich sold to Adams Elementary School, which is in need of PPE as kids return to school. Volpi will be matching each donation dollar for dollar, the release said.

Customers will be able to get the sandwich from Oct. 7 through Oct. 11.

“Many of our Volpi customers see our products in the grocery stores, but we knew that our talented St. Louis chef community would come up with some delicious creations to highlight our Heritage Prosciutto beyond a charcuterie plate,” said Deanna Depke, marketing manager for Volpi Foods. “We are excited to kick things off with Rick Lewis who emphasizes the importance of locally grown ingredients.”

With Volpi’s signature dry-curing process, the prosciutto is hand-rubbed, salted and air-dried for 18 months or more for a “perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture.”