New Italian restaurant opens in the Central West End

Edera Italian Eatery was set to open in May but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
ST. LOUIS — A new Italian restaurant has opened in a Central West End spot that once housed Scape American Bistro.

Edera Italian Eatery was set to open at 48 Maryland Plaza in May but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant announced it would open on Tuesday with a limited menu for carryout, curbside or delivery.

Outdoor seating will also be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The menu includes appetizers like lamb and pork meatballs and burrata, salads, pizza, pasta and gelato for dessert. The eatery also offers a kid’s menu that includes buttered noodles, spaghetti pomodoro, cheese and pepperoni pizza.

The restaurant opens as a partnership between the Koplar family, who previously owned Scape, and Mike Randolph, a four-time James Beard Award semifinalist. Chef Mick Fumo is serving as Edera’s executive chef.

Edera Italian Eatery is open from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Click here for a look at the menu.

Menu tasting! Chef Mike Randolph and Chef Mick Fumo have been working on the perfect menu for courtyard dining and carry...

Posted by Edera Italian Eatery on Friday, August 21, 2020

   

