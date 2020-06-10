New Italian restaurant opens in the Central West End

Edera Italian Eatery was set to open in May but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — A new Italian restaurant has opened in a Central West End spot that once housed Scape American Bistro.

Edera Italian Eatery was set to open at 48 Maryland Plaza in May but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant announced it would open on Tuesday with a limited menu for carryout, curbside or delivery.

Outdoor seating will also be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The menu includes appetizers like lamb and pork meatballs and burrata, salads, pizza, pasta and gelato for dessert. The eatery also offers a kid’s menu that includes buttered noodles, spaghetti pomodoro, cheese and pepperoni pizza.

The restaurant opens as a partnership between the Koplar family, who previously owned Scape, and Mike Randolph, a four-time James Beard Award semifinalist. Chef Mick Fumo is serving as Edera’s executive chef.

Edera Italian Eatery is open from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.