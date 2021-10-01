St. Louis Taco Week coming back for second year, 30+ participating locations

Organizers said it's a way to support local businesses and get people to try new places

ST. LOUIS — Taco Tuesday is every day when you're celebrating an entire week of the foodie favorite. St. Louis Taco Week is doing just that this month when it comes back for its second year.

More than 30 locations will take part in the event from Oct. 17-24. You'll even be able to score some $5 taco specials. Organizers said the event is a way to support local restaurants and encourage people to try new St. Louis spots.

"The importance of supporting local restaurants is necessary to keep the food culture in St. Louis thriving, especially in these pandemic times," said St. Louis Taco Week organizer Brittany Forrest. "St. Louis Taco Week wants to benefit restaurants by helping them generate additional revenue, bring new customers in their doors, and create excitement in the city around the love of tacos.”

You could also win some prizes by eating your way through Taco Week. There will be an official St. Louis Taco Week passport online and at participating restaurants. All you have to do is collect four or more stamps and submit your information and a photo to be entered for gift cards and more.

Here's a list of the participating restaurants: